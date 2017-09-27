Uber passenger busted stuffing drugs in his rectum in Charlotte Co.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was caught red-handed stuffing drugs in his rectum in the back of an Uber car, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Few details were shared about the incident, but the sheriff’s office said the drugs pictured were removed from a man’s rectum after his Uber driver was stopped for speeding.

The deputy conducting the traffic stop observed the unidentified passenger attempting to push the drugs further into his body.

The following drugs were confiscated:

A Ziploc bag containing 2.4 grams of Methamphetamine

A Ziploc bag containing 1.9 grams of pre-rolled marijuana cigars

A Ziploc bag containing .2 grams of Heroin

A Ziploc bag containing 1.1 grams of MDMA (Amphetamine)

Another Ziploc bag containing a yellow pill identified as Ecstasy (0.3 grams)

Five small Ziploc bags of cocaine powder packaged for sale (1 gram total)

At this time, it’s unclear what charges the man may face. His name was not disclosed.

The sheriff’s office called the incident “a great story on how GROSS illegal drugs can be.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-