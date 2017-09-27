Two Pinellas 7-Eleven stores robbed within minutes of each other

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for the suspect, or suspects, who robbed two 7-Eleven stores within 20 minutes of each other Wednesday morning.

The first happened just before 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 403 Clearwater-Largo Road. The owner release pictures from the security camera that shows how it went down. The robber held the cashier at gunpoint, brought the cashier behind the counter and then demanded the cashier empty the money drawer.

The owner tells News Channel 8 the suspect got away with about $70.

The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later and two miles down the road at another 7-Eleven, on Walsingham Road. That convenience store was also robbed at gunpoint.

The cashier there is the wife of the owner and told the armed suspect to “calm down” as she handed over the money. The owner tells News Channel 8 the suspect got away with about $100.

Law enforcement is not saying if these two robberies are connected at this time, but the description of the suspect does match.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery at the Walsingham Road 7-Eleven and Largo police are investigating the robbery that happened on Clearwater-Largo Road.

