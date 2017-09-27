Tips for Busy Moms

For you busy moms, why make inconvenient trips to the store for your everyday essentials like laundry detergent, toilet paper and paper towels when you can shop for them online at EZneeds.com for lower than in-store and online prices, with free one-to-two day shipping on orders over fifty dollars without any extra fees? Stefaney Rants is going to tell us about her first hand account and visit EZneeds.com to start making life easier!
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.