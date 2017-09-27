Thief steals wallet, buys $8,000 worth of gift cards at four CVS stores in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA)- Daven Icao is using social media to find the thief who stole his wallet and used his credit card at four different CVS locations to buy $8,000 worth of gift cards.

Icao said he was working out at Youfit gym on Keene Rd. and East Bay Dr. Monday morning when the theft occurred.

Icao said the suspect went into the men’s locker room and took his wallet out the locker.

Icao said shortly after, he received several fraud alert messages on his phone from his bank. That’s when he became suspicious and discovered his wallet was gone.

Icao filed a report with Largo PD.

The suspect went to four CVS stores in the area within an hour and bought $2,000 worth of gift cards from each. Icao also had $1,000 in his wallet.

Detectives recovered surveillance pictures of the suspect using the Icao’s card, at several of the locations.

If you recognize the suspect, contact Largo PD.

