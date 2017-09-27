Thief steals wallet, buys $8,000 worth of gift cards at four CVS stores in Largo

Jamel Lanee' By Published:
Largo Police Department

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA)- Daven Icao is using social media to find the thief who stole his wallet and used his credit card at four different CVS locations to buy $8,000 worth of gift cards.

Largo Police Department

Icao said he was working out at Youfit gym on Keene Rd. and East Bay Dr. Monday morning when the theft occurred.

Icao said the suspect went into the men’s locker room and took his wallet out the locker.

Icao said shortly after, he received several fraud alert messages on his phone from his bank. That’s when he became suspicious and discovered his wallet was gone.

Icao filed a report with Largo PD.

The suspect went to four CVS stores in the area within an hour and bought $2,000 worth of gift cards from each. Icao also had $1,000 in his wallet.

Detectives recovered surveillance pictures of the suspect using the Icao’s card, at several of the locations.

If you recognize the suspect, contact Largo PD.

Follow Jamel Lanee’ on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s