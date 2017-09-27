The Hoff in The Netherlands

David Hasselhoff has become one of the most recognizable faces on television and throughout the world. Aside from starring in Knight Rider and Baywatch, he is also an accomplished singer and popular recording artist.

David Michael Hasselhoff was born on July 17, 1952 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Dolores Therese (Mullinex) and Joe Hasselhoff (Joseph Vincent Hasselhoff), a business executive. He is of German (from his paternal grandfather), English, and Irish descent. The acting bug first hit when David was seven and so he took acting, singing and dancing lessons. He was very shy off stage in front of girls because he was tall and thin, but when he was on stage he was in his element. Due to his father’s work, his family (he has four sisters) moved around frequently. He initially thought his career was going to go in the direction of musicals and Broadway.

