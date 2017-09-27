Target 8: Gibsonton woman comes home to missing lawn

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Latoya Desamour, of Gibsonton, came home August 23 to find her green front lawn gone, as in missing.

“Someone had taken our grass,” she said.

Simply Sod, a small Hillsborough County company simply got the wrong house.

More than a month later, Desamour’s lawn now looks like weed central as she waits for Simply Sod to replace the Bahia grass it tore up.

“It’s very embarrassing that we come home everyday and our lawn looks the way it does,” added Desamour.

Why hasn’t Simply Sod fixed this?

Benjamin Byrd, husband of Simply Sod’s owner and an employee, claims Hurricane Irma cut off Bahia grass supplies.

But, Irma was still two and a half weeks away when Simply Sod made this blunder.

Target 8 called and found Bahia was plentiful before and after the storm.

Byrd also provided text messages that he said would prove the sod plod isn’t his fault.

The texts show promise after promise, delay after delay, from August through September.

Fed up, Desamour contacted Target 8. We met with Benjamin Byrd, who says he’s more than ready to fix this error.

We found that Simply Sod is operating in Hillsborough County without a required business license. Byrd said that he is in touch with the Tax Collector’s office and is in the process of coming into compliance.

This afternoon, Byrd showed up at Desamour’s house and began laying Bahia sod.

