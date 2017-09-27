Steven Lorenzo, accused in torture, rape and murder of 2 men, to appear in Hillsborough court today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suspected in a gruesome murder that shocked people in the Tampa Bay area is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

Steven Lorenzo is accused in the torture deaths of 26-year-olds Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz.

Lorenzo’s partner, Scott Schweikert took a plea deal June 2016. By admitting to the judge that he and Lorenzo murdered the two, he will avoid the death penalty.

In his testimony to the judge last year, Schweikert said that together, he and Lorenzo would stalk their victims at gay nightclubs in Tampa. They would follow them, drug, torture, rape and then kill them.

Lorenzo has been serving a 200 year sentence in federal prison for drugging nine men with the intent to cause violence to them

News Channel 8 will be in court today for the 8:30 a.m. Arraignment.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-