Steven Lorenzo, accused in torture, rape and murder of 2 men, to appear in Hillsborough court today

By Published:
Steven Lorenzo, jail booking photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suspected in a gruesome murder that shocked people in the Tampa Bay area is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

Steven Lorenzo is accused in the torture deaths of 26-year-olds Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz.

Lorenzo’s partner, Scott Schweikert took a plea deal June 2016. By admitting to the judge that he and Lorenzo murdered the two, he will avoid the death penalty.

In his testimony to the judge last year, Schweikert said that together, he and Lorenzo would stalk their victims at gay nightclubs in Tampa. They would follow them, drug, torture, rape and then kill them.

Lorenzo has been serving a 200 year sentence in federal prison for drugging nine men with the intent to cause violence to them

News Channel 8 will be in court today for the 8:30 a.m. Arraignment.

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s