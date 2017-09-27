Sarasota PD finds missing woman who texted about medical emergency

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department has found a woman who was reported missing.

Early on Wednesday morning, police asked for help finding Candice James, who was missing and endangered.

Investigators say James, 33, texted friends at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday and said she was in the area of the 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, with a possible medical emergency.

She had not been heard from since.

Later on Wednesday morning, Sarasota police said James had been located with the help of the Bradenton Police Department.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-