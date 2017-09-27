Sarasota PD finds missing woman who texted about medical emergency

Published: Updated:
Candice James was reported missing.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department has found a woman who was reported missing.

Early on Wednesday morning, police asked for help finding Candice James, who was missing and endangered.

Investigators say James, 33, texted friends at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday and said she was in the area of the 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, with a possible medical emergency.

She had not been heard from since.

Later on Wednesday morning, Sarasota police said James had been located with the help of the Bradenton Police Department.

 

