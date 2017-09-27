Police: Man tried to rape 61-year-old woman at knifepoint in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A transient man is behind bars after he tried to rape a 61-year-old woman at knifepoint in St. Petersburg.

Traymonte Snipes, 27, was caught in the act by police near the 500 block of 16th St. North.

Police said Snipes threatened the woman with a knife and forced her into an alley where he tried to sexually assault her. A sergeant with the St. Petersburg Police Department was able to stop the attack and took Snipes into custody.

He was charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

No further details regarding the incident are available at this time.

Snipes was arrested in 2015 for after deputies said he sexually molested a mentally handicapped employee in a North Fort Myers fast food restaurant.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-