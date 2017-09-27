Police identify woman killed while crossing street in Tampa

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a 26-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday while trying to cross a street in Tampa.

Around 4:15 p.m., police say 26-year-old Sara Jean Hufford was hit by a truck while crossing Nebraska Avenue near Hillsborough Avenue.

Witnesses told police she was crossing from the west side of the street to the east.

According to officers, a truck was turning onto Nebraska Avenue from Hillsborough Avenue when Hufford walked into the side of the truck.

Hufford later died from her injuries.

The 50-year-old driver has not been charged.

