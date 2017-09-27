Plan in motion for OJ Simpson release as soon as Monday

Published:
Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson enters for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada prisons official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday from a facility near Las Vegas.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Wednesday the process and documents have not yet been finalized for Simpson’s release after he spent nine years behind bars for an armed robbery conviction.

Keast says Simpson remains at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. She says he would be moved to High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas for release.

A close Simpson friend, Tom Scotto, would only say that Simpson is scheduled to be released “shortly after” Oct. 1. No one has said yet where he will live after he is freed.

Oct. 1 is the date a state parole board set in July when it approved release for the 70-year-old Simpson.

