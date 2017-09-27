Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy involved in crash

By Published:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating a crash involving a deputy on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Deputy Reeves was traveling eastbound on 54th Avenue in his marked Chevrolet Tahoe responding to a call for assistance with his emergency lights and sirens activated.

A Ford Escape, operated by Chester Dunham, 67, was also traveling eastbound and was stopped, waiting for traffic.

As Deputy Reeves went into the median westbound lanes to pass stopped traffic, Dunham attempted to make a left turn into a business.

Dunham turned into Reeves’ patrol vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Reeves was taken to an emergency care clinic for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s