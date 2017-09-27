Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy involved in crash

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating a crash involving a deputy on Wednesday.
According to investigators, Deputy Reeves was traveling eastbound on 54th Avenue in his marked Chevrolet Tahoe responding to a call for assistance with his emergency lights and sirens activated.
A Ford Escape, operated by Chester Dunham, 67, was also traveling eastbound and was stopped, waiting for traffic.
As Deputy Reeves went into the median westbound lanes to pass stopped traffic, Dunham attempted to make a left turn into a business.
Dunham turned into Reeves’ patrol vehicle.
He was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Reeves was taken to an emergency care clinic for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
