Pinellas Co. offering food assistance to residents impacted by Hurricane Irma

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Almost a half a million people in Pinellas County who were impacted by Hurricane Irma may be eligible for assistance.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will implement the Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program in Pinellas County to help individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Irma from Sept. 27 – Oct. 2, 2017.

Individuals must apply in person and bring government issued identification. Click here to see a full list of what you should bring to apply.

The following are the eligibility requirements:

Must not currently be receiving benefits through the regular Food Stamp Program;

Must have been living in the disaster area at the time of the disaster;

May be eligible if temporarily living outside of the disaster area but within the disaster site at the time of the disaster;

Must have experienced at least one of the following adverse effects:

Damage to or destruction of the household’s home or self-employment business; or

Disaster-related expenses not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster period (e.g. food loss, home or business repairs, temporary shelter expenses, evacuation expenses, home/business protection, disaster-related personal injury including funeral expenses); or

Lost or inaccessible income, including reduction or termination of income, or a delay in receipt of income for more than 15 days.

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register for assistance the day before visiting the Food for Florida site. Pre-registration is available on the Food for Florida website.

If applying, be prepared for long lines. You’re encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and shoes along with sunscreen. For more information, visit this website.

See the eligibility requirements here

Damage in Clearwater View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Clearwater Police Department Clearwater Police Department Clearwater Police Department

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-