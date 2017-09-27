PHOTOS: Shoplifting ring steals thousands from 2 Hillsborough Co. Walmarts

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wants to break up a shoplifting ring that’s targeted two Walmarts in the area.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

The ring was first spotted around 11:03 p.m. on September 3 at a Walmart located at 1208 E. Brandon Blvd. Deputies said four black females walked into the store, selected $4,756.08 worth of merchandise, removed their price tags and left the store without paying. They were seen leaving in a gold, 4-door 2006 Hyundai.

Two days later, at 7:53 p.m., two of them entered the Walmart located at 4928 Hwy 674 in Wimauma, loaded $2,226.40 worth of merchandise into shopping carts and left the store again without paying. They were driving the same car.

On September 19, 2017 at 12:26 p.m., three of them hit the same Walmart again and stole $3,486.50 worth of items. This time, they left in a dark-colored SUV or minivan.

The first suspect is described as a black female between the ages of 25 and 35. She is somewhere between 5’07”-5’11” tall. She has a tattoo on her right arm and was last seen wearing green yoga pants and a light tank top.

The second suspect is described as a black female between the ages of 20 and 30. She is somewhere between 5’03”-5’07” tall. She was last seen wearing yoga pants, a gray top and a multicolored robe.

The third suspect is a black female between the ages of 20 and 30. She is somewhere between 5’07”-5’10” tall. She has a tattoo on her right arm and was last seen wearing green yoga pants and a light tank top.

The fourth suspect is described as a black female. No other details are available at this time.

If you recognize these women, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

