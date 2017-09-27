‘Glitter Tongue’ is the new makeup trend on social media

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Instagram/chiara_nero

(WFLA) — Glitter tongues are the hit thing on social media because who doesn’t want to sparkle and shine from the inside?

The new makeup trend beauty insiders can’t get enough of has taken off and people all across social media are now showing it off.

It reportedly sprouted from a makeup artist who accidentally got glitter on her tongue while trying to put it on her lips. So, she embraced it and decided the glitter tongue was going to be the new way to show inner beauty.

Since then, tons of other Instagram users have shared their own glitter tongues online.

But, since the trend has spread, doctors are warning it may not be the safest for you to indulge in. Glitter is made of tiny pieces of plastic and could be harmful if you ingest too much.

But that hasn’t stopped this sparkle fest from taking over social media.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s