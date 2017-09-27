‘Glitter Tongue’ is the new makeup trend on social media

(WFLA) — Glitter tongues are the hit thing on social media because who doesn’t want to sparkle and shine from the inside?

The new makeup trend beauty insiders can’t get enough of has taken off and people all across social media are now showing it off.

It reportedly sprouted from a makeup artist who accidentally got glitter on her tongue while trying to put it on her lips. So, she embraced it and decided the glitter tongue was going to be the new way to show inner beauty.

Since then, tons of other Instagram users have shared their own glitter tongues online.

But, since the trend has spread, doctors are warning it may not be the safest for you to indulge in. Glitter is made of tiny pieces of plastic and could be harmful if you ingest too much.

But that hasn’t stopped this sparkle fest from taking over social media.

