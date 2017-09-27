PHOTOS: 26,000 mosquitoes caught in single trap overnight in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Mosquito control in Hernando County posted photos to Facebook this week to show the amount of bugs they’re dealing with following Hurricane Irma.

On Friday, crews set up a trap that ran from 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday in the Ridge Manor area, just north of the Pasco County line.

Officials say they would typically expect around 500 mosquitoes this time of year. But overnight Friday, they actually trapped 26,000 mosquitoes.

The mosquitoes were made up of at least 10 different species. Some of those species are capable of transmitting diseases, according to county officials. They’re asking everyone to take precautions when spending time outdoors by covering up as much as possible and wearing repellent.

According to the Hernando County Mosquito Control Facebook page, extra trapping efforts are giving them information on how they can address the severe mosquito outbreaks the county has seen since Irma.

In an earlier post, mosquito control explained that some of the species of mosquitoes they’re dealing with lay eggs on moist surfaces that dry out and then lay dormant. When Hurricane Irma brought water into the area where the eggs were, it allowed adult mosquitoes to hatch off.

Mosquito control says the daily heat we’ve been seeing should help shorten the lifespan, and nightly spray missions are working to knock down the population of adult mosquitoes. Field techs have also been treating standing water to prevent new adults from hatching off.

