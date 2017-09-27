Pasco County gas station fined for $185,000 for selling drug paraphernalia

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office issued citations at a Sunoco gas station on State Road 54 on Wednesday.

The gas station was cited for selling drug paraphernalia without proper signage. The fine amount for the case is $185,000, 370 counts at $500 each.

The gas station was also cited for not having a Pasco County business license, which is a $518 fine.

