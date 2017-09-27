OneBlood sending blood to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Several shipments of blood are on their way to Maria-devastated Puerto Rico from OneBlood, a not-for-profit blood center serving Florida and the majority of the Southeast.

The organization says widespread destruction, flooding and power outages have left millions of people on the island displaced and made it extremely difficult to collect blood in Puerto Rico.

OneBlood plans to send more blood to Puerto Rico in the coming days and they’re encouraging eligible donors to visit one of their donor centers (see below) or find a Big Red Bus nearby to give blood to those in need. They’re working closely with the American Red Cross, the Blood Centers of America (BCA) and America’s Blood Centers (ABC) to arrange daily shipments of blood and platelets to Puerto Rico’s hospitals.

To find out how you can donate, simply visit oneblood.org and click on the “Donate Now” tab in the upper right-hand corner.

You must be generally healthy, over the age of 16 and weigh at least 110 to be eligible.

To learn more about the importance of blood donation, visit oneblood.org.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY LOCATIONS

Tampa – Fletcher Donor Center, 5301 E Fletcher Ave., Tampa

Plant City Donor Center, 2909 James L. Redman Pkwy, Suite 6, Plant City

Brandon Donor Center, 727 West Lumsden Rd., Suite A, Brandon

PINELLAS COUNTY LOCATIONS

Palm Harbor Donor Center, 33825 US Hwy. 19 N., Palm Harbor

St. Petersburg – Main Donor Center, 9900 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg – 22nd Ave Donor Center, 6808 22nd Ave. N., Tyrone, St. Petersburg

Clearwater – Missouri Donor Center, 1680 S. Missouri Ave., Clearwater

SARASOTA COUNTY LOCATIONS

North Port Donor Center, 14820 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Venice Donor Center, 4155 S. Tamiami Trail, vENICE

MANATEE COUNTY LOCATIONS

Bradenton – State Road 70 Donor Center, 11161 East State Road 70, Bradenton

Bradenton – Manatee Donor Center, 216 Manatee Ave. E, Bradenton

PASCO COUNTY LOCATIONS

New Port Richey Donor Center, 5355 US Highway 19 North, New Port Richey

Zephyrhills Donor Center, 38040 Market Square Dr., Zephyrhills

Wesley Chapel Donor Center, 5319 Village Market, Wesley Chapel

POLK COUNTY LOCATIONS

Lakeland – Lakeland Hills Donor Center, 3200 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland

Davenport Donor Center, 39861 U.S. 27 N., Davenport

