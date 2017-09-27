Neo-Nazi group founder pleads guilty to explosives charges in Tampa

By Published:
Brandon Russell

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The leader of a small Florida-based neo-Nazi group pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges associated with having explosives in his apartment’s garage.

Court documents show that Brandon Russell entered his pleas in a federal courtroom in Tampa. He faces up to 11 years in federal prison on charges of possessing illegal firearms and a destructive device, and storing explosives.

The bomb-making materials — including the highly explosive substance HMTD, several pounds of ammonium nitrate and homemade fuses — were discovered during a murder investigation involving Russell’s roommate, Devon Arthurs.

Arthurs is charged with two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder in the deaths of two other Tampa roommates, Andrew Oneschuk and Jeremy Himmelman. All three were at one time members of Atomwaffen, the white supremacist group Russell admitted to starting.

Russell was arrested in the Florida Keys. He had fled Tampa with a friend after coming home and finding the bodies of his two slain roommates, prosecutors said. Police found the illegal weapons — two rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition — in the trunk of his car.

In entering his guilty pleas, Russell filed an objection to the allegation he intended to assemble a bomb. His attorney, Ian Goldstein, said in an email that Russell is taking responsibility for his actions despite this objection.

“Any deal with the government would have involved cooperation against other individuals. Mr. Russell does not wish to shift blame to others in order to obtain extra leniency for himself. He did what he did and he has accepted responsibility for his actions,” Goldstein said.

Russell is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s