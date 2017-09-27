Miami-native Pitbull sends private jet to Puerto Rico to evacuate cancer patients

Pitbull performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 30, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Miami native Pitbull is being praised by a Puerto Rico congresswoman after the singer sent his private plane to the hurricane-ravaged island to evacuate cancer patients.

Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon represents Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday, she tweeted a special thank you to the rapper in Spanish.

Translated, the tweet said, “Thanks to singer Pitbull providing private aircraft to transport PR USA cancer patients to take to chemo”

Pitbull told the New York Daily News that it was the least he could do.

“Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said in a statement to the New York Daily News.

Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, killing at least 16 people and leaving almost all 3.4 million who live there without power. Most people are also without water.

Maria was the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in almost 100 years.

