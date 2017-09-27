Maria strengthens, becomes hurricane again

(WFLA) — Maria is the storm that just won’t go away.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Maria is back to hurricane status. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft flying through the storm found winds of 75 mph. Maria is slowly drifting to the north-northeast.

“Because of the large wind field associated with Hurricane Maria, tropical storm-force winds are being felt on the outer bank of North Carolina. Conditions there will begin improving as Maria accelerates out to sea,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth said.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Hurricane Lee has continued to intensify. Lee has become the fifth major hurricane of the 2017 Hurricane Season. Thankfully, Lee continues to spin over the Central Atlantic affecting no land masses. The storm will weaken in the coming days as it moves into the colder waters of the North Atlantic.

Thirteen storms have been named so far this season. Of those 13 storms, eight have become hurricanes with 5 of those eight reaching major hurricane status. The Atlantic Hurricane Season concludes on November 30.