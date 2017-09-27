Manatee County School Board revises academic calendar for lost hurricane days

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County School Board has revised the 2017-18 academic calendar due to time lost during Hurricane Irma.

Ten minutes will be added to the end of the school day for all students, starting Monday and lasting through Dec. 20.

Oct. 4 and Dec. 6 will no longer be early release days and students will attend school the full day.

Thanksgiving break will begin on Nov. 22. Nov. 20 and 21 were assigned on the academic calendar as “hurricane make-up days” and students will attend school on those days.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-