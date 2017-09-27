Man sought in connection with multiple thefts in Tampa Bay

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man in the picture.

According to deputies, he is wanted for questioning in connection with multiple thefts from the men’s locker room of the Health and Wellness Center at Florida Hospital in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies also want to ask him about multiple electronics purchases with stolen credit cards in surrounding jurisdictions.

He was last seen wearing a gold colored watch on his wrist.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 800-706-2488.

