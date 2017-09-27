Man found dead, floating in water off Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the apparent accidental drowning of a man whose body was found in the water off Gulfport early Wednesday morning.

At 12:24 a.m., Gulfport Police Department officers responded to a call about a body in the water off of the beach in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard South.

Officers recovered the body of a 43-year-old man who was wearing swimming trunks.

Clothing and personal items were found on a bench at the beach.

Police believe the man went for a swim and drowned. The initial investigation finds the man’s death is believed to be alcohol-related.

