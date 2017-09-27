Man found dead, floating in water off Gulfport

By Published:

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the apparent accidental drowning of a man whose body was found in the water off Gulfport early Wednesday morning.

At 12:24 a.m., Gulfport Police Department officers responded to a call about a body in the water off of the beach in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard South.

Officers recovered the body of a 43-year-old man who was wearing swimming trunks.

Clothing and personal items were found on a bench at the beach.

Police believe the man went for a swim and drowned. The initial investigation finds the man’s death is believed to be alcohol-related.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s