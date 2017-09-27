Hillsborough detention deputy arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior involving child

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation into allegations against 39-year-old Adam Camara on Tuesday.

Investigators say the incident happened at an unknown date and time in 2006. Camara is accused of going into a bedroom where the victim, who was 6 or 7 at the time, was sleeping. Detectives say Camara intentionally used his hand to touch the victim in a lewd and lascivious manner on the buttocks.

The suspect made incriminating statements throughout the investigation that were heard by detectives, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say the statements corroborated the victim’s statement.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect lived with the victim and witnesses at the time the incident happened.

Camara was identified as a detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was hired in 2003 and assigned to Jail Division 2 at the Falkenburg Road Jail. He is now on unpaid administrative leave.

