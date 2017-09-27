GR8 Inspiration: Epilepsy patient on a mission to help others

Patty Livengood is a Gr8 Inspiration.

TAMPA, F;a. (WFLA) — There are breakthrough drugs and treatments for people suffering from neurological disorders like seizures and Alzheimer’s.

One Tampa woman who suffers from epilepsy is taking it upon herself to educate others so they can get help. She’s hosting a neurology fair.

“These doctors at USF are fantastic.” said Patty Livengood.

Livengood started organizing the annual event as a patient, grateful for treatment that allows her to live a relatively normal life.

She’s so impassioned about helping others that she turned her efforts into a not-for-profit, to help people seek care.

Several doctors will be on hand at the Neurology Awareness Fair being held October 7, so patients can ask question and learn more about new treatments available.

