Gov. Scott to travel to Puerto Rico to assist in response, recovery efforts

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday at the request of Governor Ricardo Rossello.
Scott will help coordinate response and recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria.
The governor will be joined by Florida National Guard Adjutant General Major General Michael Calhoun, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen and emergency management officials.
