Getting to Know Guest Co-Host Helen Keaney

Helen Keaney began her career in New York City where she honed her comedy skills at The Boston Comedy Club and The Comic Strip. She caught the attention of television executives, landing a job co-hosting “Short Attention Span Theater” on Comedy Central.

On the second day of a vacation to Los Angeles she met Michael Davies (“Who Wants to be a Millionaire”), who cast her and Mark Steines (“Entertainment Tonight”) as co-hosts of “The Big Day,” based on the British show “The Big Breakfast.” The talent executives at Disney promptly gave her lots of money for a sitcom holding deal, which forced her to sit home and do nothing for a year. After being paroled, Helen landed guest spots on NBC’s “The John Larroquette Show,” HBO’s “Not Necessarily the News” with Dennis Miller, and USA’s “Lost on Earth.”

She did the voice for the spunky female lead on the popular game “Pandemonium,” so geeks everywhere are familiar with her work. Her stand-up appearances include A&E’s “An Evening at the Improv,” Lifetime’s “Girl’s Night Out,” VH-1’s “Stand-up Spotlight,” NBC’s “Friday Night,” and Comedy Central’s “Make Me Laugh.”