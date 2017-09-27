‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie engaged

LONDON (AP) — Kit Harington and his former “Game of Thrones” on-screen romantic partner, Rose Leslie, are engaged.
A formal notice published in the Times of London newspaper Wednesday announced the upcoming marriage of “Mr K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie.” It describes the couple as “Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”
Harington and Leslie were a couple on the series as Jon Snow and Ygritte. Leslie left the cast in 2014.
Her publicist didn’t immediately offer comment Wednesday.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Two Pinellas 7-Eleven stores robbed within minutes of each other
- Sarasota PD seeks help finding woman who texted about medical emergency
- NCAA coaches among 10 arrested by FBI in fraud and corruption probe
- Citgo accused of selling crack, meth pipes in Trilby
- Tampa Bay area McDonald’s to thank first responders with free meals on Sept. 27
- Body found near intersection in Tampa may be identified by tattoos
- Baby left on side of Oklahoma freeway in car seat with cash