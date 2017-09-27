‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie engaged

By Published:
FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Kit Harington, left, and Rose Leslie arrive at the LA Premiere of “Game of Thrones” at The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The couple announced their engagement in the Times of London newspaper on Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Kit Harington and his former “Game of Thrones” on-screen romantic partner, Rose Leslie, are engaged.

A formal notice published in the Times of London newspaper Wednesday announced the upcoming marriage of “Mr K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie.” It describes the couple as “Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Harington and Leslie were a couple on the series as Jon Snow and Ygritte. Leslie left the cast in 2014.

Her publicist didn’t immediately offer comment Wednesday.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s