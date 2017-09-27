Florida woman gets life sentence for drowning girl in bathtub

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Jupiter woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 30 years for killing her former partner’s 2-year-old daughter and causing her then-10-year-old son to overdose.

News outlets report that 43-year-old Kimberly Lucas was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Lucas and Jacquelyn Jamason had been together for more than 20 years.

The women were joined in a 2001 civil union but were estranged by May 2014.

That’s when authorities say Lucas drowned Elliana Jamason in a bathtub at a Jupiter home and convinced Ethan Jamason to take anti-anxiety pills with coffee.

The boy eventually woke up and found his dead sister.

Authorities say Lucas also tried to kill herself by overdosing on drugs.

