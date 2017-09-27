Florida woman gets life sentence for drowning girl in bathtub

By Published:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Jupiter woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 30 years for killing her former partner’s 2-year-old daughter and causing her then-10-year-old son to overdose.

News outlets report that 43-year-old Kimberly Lucas was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Lucas and Jacquelyn Jamason had been together for more than 20 years.

The women were joined in a 2001 civil union but were estranged by May 2014.

That’s when authorities say Lucas drowned Elliana Jamason in a bathtub at a Jupiter home and convinced Ethan Jamason to take anti-anxiety pills with coffee.

The boy eventually woke up and found his dead sister.

Authorities say Lucas also tried to kill herself by overdosing on drugs.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s