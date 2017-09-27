Florida teacher transferred after asking for gender-neutral pronouns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida elementary school teacher who asked students to use gender-neutral pronouns in the classroom is being transferred to an adult education program.

According to a Tallahassee Democrat report, Leon County Schools officials announced Tuesday that Chloe Bressack would no longer teach fifth grade at Canopy Oaks Elementary School.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said Bressack agreed that “given the complexity of the issue,” a transfer would be best for the teacher’s career and the fifth-graders.

The school district said Bressack declined to be interviewed.

District spokesman Chris Petley said a handful of students transferred from the class this month after Bressack sent parents a letter asking students to use gender-neutral pronouns and “Mx.” – pronounced “Mix” – when addressing the teacher.

Bressack apologized last week “for any confusion” the letter caused.

