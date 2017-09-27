Elderly woman rescued from flooded home near Withlacoochee River

By Published:
Hernando County Fire Rescue

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly Ridge Manor woman was rescued from her flooded home near the Withlacoochee River on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Irma triggered flooding in the area.

The woman, who was not identified, had been patiently waiting for the water to come down, but ran out of food and fresh water, and had been home alone without power for the past week and a half. Her mobility is limited and she uses a cane to get around, according to the Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The agency sent an engine carrying two john boats to the area of Cyril Drive to get the woman to safety. She told responding units she had not realized how extensive the flooding was, or how long it would last.

The agency hopes her story will serve as a warning to residents to heed notifications, alerts and warnings of severe weather conditions.

