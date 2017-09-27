The 11th Annual Crack up Cancer Comedy Benefit moves to Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center this year. This Saturday Sept 30th 8:00pm-10:00pm . Some of the best local comedic talent take the stage to raise money for local cancer patients and their families. This year has the best lineup to date featuring Al Romas, Danny Bevins, Kevin Rogers, Helen Keaney, John Consoli and Mike McCarthy. Ticket prices range from $25 for General Admission to $75 for VIP which includes served appetizers and preferential seating. All profits benefit Cure on Wheels, an all volunteer 501c3 from Tampa Bay that provides targeted funding to local cancer programs.

http://www.CrackupCancer.com