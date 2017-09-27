Cops crack Florida ‘killer clown’ cold case

WPTV Published:
(Source: WPTV)

(WPTV) – An arrest was made Tuesday in a 27-year-old “clown murder” cold case, according to Florida’s Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Marlene Warren was fatally shot in Wellington, Florida on May 26, 1990, when a person dressed as a clown, carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons, pulled into her driveway in a white Chrysler LeBaron. The clown offered Warren the items as she answered the front door, then killed her.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot before Warren fell to the ground. The person dressed as a clown calmly walked back to the car and drove away.

Warren sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Palm West Hospital, where she died two days later.

The initial investigation led detectives to identify the suspect as Sheila Keen, however, an arrest was never made.

The homicide investigation was reopened in 2014. Witnesses were re-contacted and additional DNA analysis was conducted.

Officials learned that Sheila Keen married Michael Warren, the victim’s husband, in 2002.

According to the report, the couple was living in Tennessee where they operated a restaurant together.

Click here to read more.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s