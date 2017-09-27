Cops crack Florida ‘killer clown’ cold case

(WPTV) – An arrest was made Tuesday in a 27-year-old “clown murder” cold case, according to Florida’s Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Marlene Warren was fatally shot in Wellington, Florida on May 26, 1990, when a person dressed as a clown, carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons, pulled into her driveway in a white Chrysler LeBaron. The clown offered Warren the items as she answered the front door, then killed her.
Witnesses said they heard a gunshot before Warren fell to the ground. The person dressed as a clown calmly walked back to the car and drove away.
Warren sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Palm West Hospital, where she died two days later.
The initial investigation led detectives to identify the suspect as Sheila Keen, however, an arrest was never made.
The homicide investigation was reopened in 2014. Witnesses were re-contacted and additional DNA analysis was conducted.
Officials learned that Sheila Keen married Michael Warren, the victim’s husband, in 2002.
According to the report, the couple was living in Tennessee where they operated a restaurant together.
