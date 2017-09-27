Chimpanzee found dead at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo from possible attack by other chimp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo announced that a young female chimpanzee named Keeva died Wednesday morning.

Animal Care staff found her dead from what appears to be an attack by another member of her troop.

Keeva arrived at the zoo as an orphan in 2015 after her mother rejected her at birth.

“Chimpanzees have an incredibly complex and dynamic social hierarchy. Keeva was spending the night with two adult chimpanzees, Twiggy and Nick, who have been showing normal interactions with her up to this point. We closely and carefully monitor their behavior, and it is perplexing that this happened,” explained Dr. Larry Killmar Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Zoological Officer.

The zoo team are grieving and decisions will have to be made about how to manage the chimpanzee troop moving forward. The zoo is offering grief support to team members working to cope with the loss.

