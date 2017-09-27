Child struck by car in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was hit by a car in Manatee County Wednesday evening.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street East and 60th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a young boy was hit by a vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies and FHP blocked off both sides of traffic on 5th Street East.

The boy was taken to an area hospital.

His condition is unknown.

