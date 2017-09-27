Child struck by car in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was hit by a car in Manatee County Wednesday evening.
The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street East and 60th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a young boy was hit by a vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies and FHP blocked off both sides of traffic on 5th Street East.
The boy was taken to an area hospital.
His condition is unknown.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Two Pinellas 7-Eleven stores robbed within minutes of each other
- Sarasota PD seeks help finding woman who texted about medical emergency
- NCAA coaches among 10 arrested by FBI in fraud and corruption probe
- Citgo accused of selling crack, meth pipes in Trilby
- Tampa Bay area McDonald’s to thank first responders with free meals on Sept. 27
- Body found near intersection in Tampa may be identified by tattoos
- Baby left on side of Oklahoma freeway in car seat with cash