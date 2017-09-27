Attempted murder trial begins for former Sarasota County deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The trial for former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Bybee has begun. He faces 18 felony charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and exploitation of the elderly.

Prosecutor Karen Fraivillig says Bybee befriended 79-year-old Marcia Sohl in October 2016 when he had to Baker Act her.

Over the next few months, prosecutors say Bybee took advantage of Sohl, accessing her bank accounts and retrieving money from her account numerous times to buy items like gas. Prosecutors say he even accessed her email and used her identity to send threatening messages to her neighbor.

Prosecutors say after Sohl called the sheriff’s office to complain, Bybee borrowed a friend’s truck, claiming he needed it for a stalking case.

Fraivillig says Bybee then wore dark clothing and blue gloves and went into Sohl’s house. He attempted to smother her and forced her to swallow pills. When she awoke, she was bloodied and injured. Sohl also told officials she found her car running in the garage and the garage door was closed.

Defense attorney Ronald Kurpiers said, “Sohl suffers from borderline personality disorder and has been kicked out of multiple facilities. She is not a nice lady.”

“No good deed goes unpunished,” Kurpiers added.

The defense attorney said after Bybee befriended Sohl, she asked him to do various jobs around the house. And despite his resistance, Sohl insisted on paying him.

Eventually, when Bybee was not able to come over, Kurpiers said Sohl threatened him saying, “If you don’t come, I will call the sheriff’s office and say you’re harassing me.”

Kurpiers also says FDLE could not determine whether checks written out to Bybee were written by him or Sohl.

The state’s first witness was a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detective who showed photos of Marcia Sohl after the incident.

The pictures showed her with clear injuries to her face and neck, and blood on her nightgown.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers is in court tracking the trial, and will have the latest tonight at 5.