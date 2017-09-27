3 dead in scaffolding collapse at TV tower in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials say three people were killed after scaffolding collapsed at a TV tower in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, WTVJ reports.
The collapse happened at 501 Northwest 207th Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
No further information was immediately released.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Two Pinellas 7-Eleven stores robbed within minutes of each other
- Sarasota PD seeks help finding woman who texted about medical emergency
- NCAA coaches among 10 arrested by FBI in fraud and corruption probe
- Citgo accused of selling crack, meth pipes in Trilby
- Tampa Bay area McDonald’s to thank first responders with free meals on Sept. 27
- Body found near intersection in Tampa may be identified by tattoos
- Baby left on side of Oklahoma freeway in car seat with cash