3 dead in scaffolding collapse at TV tower in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials say three people were killed after scaffolding collapsed at a TV tower in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, WTVJ reports.

The collapse happened at 501 Northwest 207th Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No further information was immediately released.

