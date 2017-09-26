Wildfire forces hundreds from their homes in California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA/NBC) — Hundreds of homes have been evacuated in southern California after a massive wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon.

The blaze is being called the Canyon Fire and has already burned around 2,000 acres.

Authorities say it broke out along the Riverside Freeway, which is on the boundary separating Orange and Riverside counties.

Authorities are saying 20 to 25 mile-per-hour winds are fanning the flames.

Over 150 firefighters from several departments are battling the fire, along with six helicopters and three planes.

It’s still not clear what sparked the blaze.

