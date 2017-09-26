Wildfire forces hundreds from their homes in California

WFLA/NBC Published:
NBC News image

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA/NBC) — Hundreds of homes have been evacuated in southern California after a massive wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon.

The blaze is being called the Canyon Fire and has already burned around 2,000 acres.

Authorities say it broke out along the Riverside Freeway, which is on the boundary separating Orange and Riverside counties.

Authorities are saying 20 to 25 mile-per-hour winds are fanning the flames.

Over 150 firefighters from several departments are battling the fire, along with six helicopters and three planes.

It’s still not clear what sparked the blaze.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s