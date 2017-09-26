Walgreens, Florida Blue to offer free flu shots at 4 locations

By Published:

(WFLA) – Florida Blue and Walgreens have teamed up to offer free flu shots to all Floridians at most Florida Blue Centers on Wednesday.

Flu shots are available at no charge to Florida Blue members, as well as individuals who are uninsured, Medicare beneficiaries and those with insurance through other health plans.

Flu shots are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • 201 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa
  • 3758 Park Blvd. North, Pinellas Park
  • 15030 North Dale Mabry Hwy, Carrollwood
  • 285 North Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

