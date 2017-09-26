U.S. Postal Service looking to fill seasonal positions in Tampa, St. Pete, Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Postal Service is accepting applications for seasonal holiday positions.

The Postal Service is looking to fill part-time, non-career positions in facilities in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Ybor City and Orlando.

Job responsibilities include loading, unloading and moving mail, as well as performing other duties involving the movement and process of mail.

Salary of the positions starts at $12 per hour, with variable work hours including holidays and weekends.

The employment term is November through January 2018.

Interested applicants can get more information and apply online by clicking “Before You Apply” and “Search Open Jobs.”

