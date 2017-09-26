Twitter explains why Trump NKorea tweet wasn’t removed

Donald Trump
In this Sept. 22, 2017, photo President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Ala. Trump says he wants to lure Democratic lawmakers to sign on to a Republican-crafted tax overhaul plan. But negotiators must grapple with the reality that any handouts to Democrats quickly could turn into turn-offs for the GOP. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Twitter is citing “newsworthiness” and the public interest as reasons why it didn’t remove President Donald Trump’s declaration in a tweet that North Korean leaders may not “be around much longer.”

Trump tweeted Saturday : “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

Twitter’s rules state users “may not make threats of violence or promote violence, including threatening or promoting terrorism.”

Twitter responded to questions about the policy Monday, saying in a series of messages on its public policy account that “newsworthiness” is one of the factors it considers in determining if a tweet breaks the platform’s rules.

It says the policy has been internal, but its public-facing rules will be updated to reflect it.

