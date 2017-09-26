Trump thinks NFL should create a rule that bans kneeling during anthem

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Indianapolis Colts stand and kneel for the national anthem prior to the start of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(WFLA) – President Donald Trump now says the NFL should create a rule banning kneeling during the national anthem.

The president tweeted the suggestion on Tuesday morning.

“The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!” Trump tweeted.

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted that NFL players should be fired if they do not stand for the national anthem.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL or other leagues he should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!” he said in a series of tweets.

The president’s comments prompted at least 100 NFL players across the country to show their defiance against Trump’s statements on Sunday.

Most teams playing in Sunday’s early afternoon games locked arms in solidarity while other players took a knee during the national anthem.

Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players took a knee as the national anthem was played ahead of kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

