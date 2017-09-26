Tokyo’s baby giant panda celebrity finally gets name

TOKYO (WFLA/NBC) – Tokyo’s newest giant panda has officially been named Xiang Xiang.
The Tokyo Metropolitan government announced the name Monday afternoon. It means she-young she-young.
Man than 322,000 names were submitted with Xiang Xiang proposed more than 5,000 times.
A committee narrowed down the most popular names.
The name follows a tradition of two-word repeating names. The panda’s mother is Shin Shin and its father is named Ri Ri.
A tourist association affiliated with the zoo said the name was both “cute and suitable.”
