Tokyo’s baby giant panda celebrity finally gets name

TOKYO (WFLA/NBC) – Tokyo’s newest giant panda has officially been named Xiang Xiang.

The Tokyo Metropolitan government announced the name Monday afternoon. It means she-young she-young.

Man than 322,000 names were submitted with Xiang Xiang proposed more than 5,000 times.

A committee narrowed down the most popular names.

The name follows a tradition of two-word repeating names. The panda’s mother is Shin Shin and its father is named Ri Ri.

A tourist association affiliated with the zoo said the name was both “cute and suitable.”

