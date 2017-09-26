Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo gets ready for Halloween with ‘Creatures of the Night’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Halloween is just weeks away, and some of your favorite attractions in the Tampa Bay area couldn’t wait and have already started getting ready for the scariest holiday of the year.

Over at Lowry Park Zoo, they have “Creatures of the Night” where they transform the zoo into what they are calling an “eerie and immersive Halloween adventure for the whole family.”

Part of that adventure includes letting guests get up close and personal with the zoo’s nocturnal creatures like Onyx the Eastern Indigo Snake and Sprinkles the Mexican Redknee Tarantula.

There is also a Pumpkin Palooza Kids zone that has a petting zoo area, several games for kids to play and pumpkins as far as the eye can see.

After running around the park discovering all the spooky sights and sounds, a visit to “Haunted Key West” with Chef Itza Henderson is a delicious option. They have spooky dining dishes that include the Southwest Chicken sandwich, a number of sweets for dessert, a healthy salad and mixed drinks. They also have their trademark three-pound “Revenge of the Beast Burger” that is loaded with two ground patties, six pieces of bacon, pepper cheese, two fried eggs, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella cheese sticks, fried avocado, pico de gallo, queso cheese, lettuce and tomato. If you can finish this burger with the fries then you get the honor of having your picture put up in their hall of fame.

Creatures of the Night starts Friday, October 6 and runs through October 28. It is only available on Friday and Saturday nights.