Tampa kids on mission to complete 5,000 acts of kindness

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kindness is the new cool, as a nationwide campaign to teach kids at a young age how to combat bullies by simply being nice!

The campaign is officially underway – and a big name came to town to kick it off, top youth motivational speaker Brian Williams.

“I want to challenge you guys,” he said. “How about 5,000? I want to challenge your school to see if you guys can do 5,000 acts of kindness in 15 days.”

A kindness campaign is now under way. So, for 15 days straight, students at Tampa’s Gorie Elementary will be journaling their acts of kindness.

“When your parents are like what is happening at Gorrie Elementary School – you’ll be like, ‘Ha ha ha ha.’ It’s a kindness explosion – in fact, when I say explosion – I want you to say boom – kindness explosion – boom!” Williams told Gorrie Elementary students.

Williams also talked to the kids about his global efforts to collect shoes for children in orphanages.

“We collected a 1,533 pairs of shoes – how awesome is that?”

It’s just another project for these elementary kids who are ready to spread the love.

