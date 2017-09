(WFLA) – Best Buy general managers will host holiday hiring fairs on Wednesday.

During the fairs, managers will screen applicants and conduct interviews for open positions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The openings are for duties ranging from sales, customer service, merchandising and inventory.

Starting pay is $10 per hour.

All area Best Buy stores are looking to fill positions, including the Citrus Park, South Tampa, Clearwater, New Tampa and Wesley Chapel locations.