Staging Your Home to Sell

Daytime Web Staff Published:

While spring and summertime is known to be the big season for the housing market, people in different stages of life actually enter the market at different times of year. Families may want to relocate while kids are on break from school, but in autumn, home sales are driven mainly by millennials and empty-nesters. Liliana Warr shows home sellers how they can make small tweaks to their houses to better appeal to a wide range of buyers.

 

  • Draw attention to millennial must-haves (i.e. wireless internet infrastructure)
  • Emphasize multi-purpose spaces (i.e. stage one bedroom as a home office or hobby room because empty nesters crave flexibility for the future)
  • Showcase quality — without teens and kids around, millennials and empty nesters can enjoy more delicate finishes and want something to brag about
  • Appeal to all types of buyers include putting away personal items and decluttering

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s