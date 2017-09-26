Staging Your Home to Sell

While spring and summertime is known to be the big season for the housing market, people in different stages of life actually enter the market at different times of year. Families may want to relocate while kids are on break from school, but in autumn, home sales are driven mainly by millennials and empty-nesters. Liliana Warr shows home sellers how they can make small tweaks to their houses to better appeal to a wide range of buyers.

Draw attention to millennial must-haves (i.e. wireless internet infrastructure)

Emphasize multi-purpose spaces (i.e. stage one bedroom as a home office or hobby room because empty nesters crave flexibility for the future)

Showcase quality — without teens and kids around, millennials and empty nesters can enjoy more delicate finishes and want something to brag about

Appeal to all types of buyers include putting away personal items and decluttering