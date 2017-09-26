St. Petersburg family living in Puerto Rico trapped on island, running out of food

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An effort is underway to try to get help for a family trapped in heavily damaged Puerto Rico after recently moving there from St. Petersburg.

Large sections of the island are in ruin a week after Hurricane Maria ripped though.

“The hardest thing is just not being able to get in touch with him in any way. No phones, no email, no anything,” Andrea Tzadik said.

It’s difficult for her being in California while her son, Orian Tzadik, daughter-in-law, Katharine Tzadik, and two small grandchildren are stuck on the island in Rincon after moving from St. Pete.

“Everybody’s asking what they can do and I can’t tell them, because I don’t know,” Andrea Tzadik said.

She’s desperately searching for answers.

She last heard from Orian on Sunday when he got connection using a satellite phone.

“He says it’s complete devastation throughout the area he’s in. There’s no food or water,” Tzadik said.

The family is running on a generator, but with limited supplies. The island was still recovering from Hurricane Irma when Maria hit.

They’re boiling water for now and are expected to run out of food by Thursday.

Andrea Tzadik bought plane tickets for them out of San Juan. The capital city has one of the only operational airports, but it’s on the other side of the island.

Tara Davidson, a local family friend is worried that the family might have difficulty getting to the airport.

“Where their area is on the island, they literally can’t even get there because of debris, bridges have fallen down, flooding,” Davidson said.

She says the situation is more urgent, especially since phone lines are down.

“This is every man for himself right now. Doesn’t matter whether you have money or don’t. You can’t get off of this island,” Davidson says.

The hope is to get the family off the island by the end of the week before they run out of food.