Sneaking Veggies

Power Packed Pancakes

1 banana

2 eggs

1/2c oats

2 scoops of vanilla kidzshake

blend oats on medium, add other ingredients and mix until well blended. Cook on buttered pan.

Chocolate Zuchinni Muffins

1 cup Zucchini

1/2c unsweetened almond milk

1 Egg

1 Egg white

1/4 cup Applesauce, unsweetened

1/3 cup Honey

1 tsp Baking soda

1/2 cup Chocolate chips, regular or mini

1/3 cup Cocoa powder, unsweetened

1/4 tsp Salt

1 tsp Vanilla

1 1/4 cup white whole wheat flour

2 tbsp Coconut oil

preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line muffin tin with cupcake liners that are sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Dry shredded zucchini with a paper towel.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.

I separate bowl add coconut oil, honey, vanilla, egg and egg white; mix on medium-low until smooth and well combined. Add in zucchini, applesauce, and almond milk; mix again. Slowly add in dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Gently fold in chocolate chips.

Evenly divide batter into prepared liners. Bake 22-25 minutes. After 5 minutes, remove muffins and transfer to wire rack to finish cooling.

Fruit Dip

Add one scoop of Strawberry or Vanilla Kidzshake to a cup of greek yogurt and you have a delisicious dip for your favorite fruit. What kid doesn’t like dipping?!?!

Toddler Approved Green Smoothie

1/2 cup coconut water

1 cup greek yogurt

1 cup chopped pineapple

1 cup chopped mango

2 ripe bananas

2 cups greens of choice: kale, collards, spinach, or a variety of all.

If my fruits are fresh I add 1/2c of ice (I don’t if my fruits are frozen)

Add the liquid ingredients into your blender first and then the rest. Blend for 1 minute and enjoy! I also like to add my girls daily vitamins and probiotics with 2 scoops of Strawberry or Vanilla Kidzshake.

Fruit and Veggie Popsicles

1 1/2c pineapple

1/2 banana

3/4c coconut milk

1c spinach

1 lime

Zest and juice lime; chop pineapple.

Blend all ingredients until completely smooth.

Pour into your favorite popsicle mold and freeze 3-4 hours or until completely solid.

If you are looking for some great popsicle molds we love these or these.