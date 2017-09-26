Sneaking Veggies

From the blog: https://www.thegrayruby.com/
Power Packed Pancakes
1 banana
2 eggs
1/2c oats
2 scoops of vanilla kidzshake
blend oats on medium, add other ingredients and mix until well blended. Cook on buttered pan.
Chocolate Zuchinni Muffins
1 cup Zucchini
1/2c unsweetened almond milk
1 Egg
1 Egg white
1/4 cup Applesauce, unsweetened
1/3 cup Honey
1 tsp Baking soda
1/2 cup Chocolate chips, regular or mini
1/3 cup Cocoa powder, unsweetened
1/4 tsp Salt
1 tsp Vanilla
1 1/4 cup white whole wheat flour
2 tbsp Coconut oil
preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line muffin tin with cupcake liners that are sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
Dry shredded zucchini with a paper towel.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
I separate bowl add coconut oil, honey, vanilla, egg and egg white; mix on medium-low until smooth and well combined. Add in zucchini, applesauce, and almond milk; mix again. Slowly add in dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Gently fold in chocolate chips.
Evenly divide batter into prepared liners. Bake 22-25 minutes. After 5 minutes, remove muffins and transfer to wire rack to finish cooling.
Fruit Dip
Add one scoop of Strawberry or Vanilla Kidzshake to a cup of greek yogurt and you have a delisicious dip for your favorite fruit. What kid doesn’t like dipping?!?!
Toddler Approved Green Smoothie
1/2 cup coconut water
1 cup greek yogurt
1 cup chopped pineapple
1 cup chopped mango
2 ripe bananas
2 cups greens of choice: kale, collards, spinach, or a variety of all.
If my fruits are fresh I add 1/2c of ice (I don’t if my fruits are frozen)
Add the liquid ingredients into your blender first and then the rest. Blend for 1 minute and enjoy! I also like to add my girls daily vitamins and probiotics with 2 scoops of Strawberry or Vanilla Kidzshake.
Fruit and Veggie Popsicles
1 1/2c pineapple
1/2 banana
3/4c coconut milk
1c spinach
1 lime
Zest and juice lime; chop pineapple.
Blend all ingredients until completely smooth.
Pour into your favorite popsicle mold and freeze 3-4 hours or until completely solid.
If you are looking for some great popsicle molds we love these or these.